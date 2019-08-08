Case to Watch: Boston Scientific fights Susman Godfrey bid for windfall whistleblower fee

Boston Scientific is fighting a bid by the law firm Susman Godfrey and its co-counsel to force the medical device manufacturer to pay an “exorbitant” $7.62 million award to cover their fees and expenses for a whistleblower lawsuit that settled for $2.5 million.

The dispute in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, came after the company in May agreed to resolve the lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding Medicare while billing for replacement parts for its Precision Plus system, an implantable spinal cord stimulator used to treat chronic pain.

