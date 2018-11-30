Westlaw News
November 30, 2018 / 11:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bristol-Myers must face lawsuit alleging underpaid Medicaid rebates

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co must face a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the drugmaker for years knowingly underpaid rebates the company owed to state Medicaid programs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage in Philadelphia on Thursday rejected the company’s arguments that the law governing how to calculate rebates was so ambiguous during the years in question that it could not be found to have acted intentionally.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rgWC7P

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.