Bristol-Myers must face lawsuit alleging underpaid Medicaid rebates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co must face a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the drugmaker for years knowingly underpaid rebates the company owed to state Medicaid programs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage in Philadelphia on Thursday rejected the company’s arguments that the law governing how to calculate rebates was so ambiguous during the years in question that it could not be found to have acted intentionally.

