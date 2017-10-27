Bristol-Myers, Otsuka beat whistleblower lawsuit on appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit that claimed Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Otsuka Pharmaceutical engaged in a scheme to improperly promote the antipsychotic drug Abilify.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that the two former Bristol-Myers employees pursuing the case failed to tie any false statements by the companies to claims submitted to government reimbursement programs to cover Abilify.

