Bristol-Myers, Otsuka beat whistleblower lawsuit on appeal
October 27, 2017 / 8:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bristol-Myers, Otsuka beat whistleblower lawsuit on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit that claimed Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Otsuka Pharmaceutical engaged in a scheme to improperly promote the antipsychotic drug Abilify.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that the two former Bristol-Myers employees pursuing the case failed to tie any false statements by the companies to claims submitted to government reimbursement programs to cover Abilify.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zK89Py

