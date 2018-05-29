Supreme Court declines to hear Bristol-Myers whistleblower lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up a dismissed whistleblower lawsuit claiming Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Otsuka Pharmaceutical engaged in a scheme to improperly promote the antipsychotic drug Abilify.

The justices denied a petition for writ of certiorari by former Bristol-Myers sales representatives Joseph Ibanez and Jennifer Edwards seeking to reverse the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling in October that their lawsuit failed to tie any false statements by the companies to claims submitted to government for payment to cover the drug.

