California nursing homes to pay up to $6.9 mln to settle kickback probe
November 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

California nursing homes to pay up to $6.9 mln to settle kickback probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Four California nursing homes owned by Brius Management Co have agreed to pay up to $6.9 million to resolve claims their employees paid kickbacks for patient referrals and fraudulently billed government healthcare programs.

The settlement with the facilities owned by California’s largest nursing home chain was announced on Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Brown in Los Angeles on Thursday and will resolve claims first made in a whistleblower lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yRFdF5

