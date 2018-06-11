Brookdale Senior Living must face whistleblower lawsuit - 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing Brookdale Senior Living Inc of submitting claims to Medicare for home health services even though doctors failed to timely certify that patients were eligible to receive them.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, ruled a lower-court judge erred in finding a former employee had failed to sufficiently allege the assisted living facility operator’s actions were material to the government’s payment decisions.

