BTG owes Wellstat $55.8 mln in drug contract dispute: Delaware top court

The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a decision requiring British pharmaceutical company BTG Plc to pay $55.8 million plus interest to Wellstat Therapeutics Corp for failing to properly market the latter’s chemotherapy overexposure antidote.

The top Delaware court largely affirmed a ruling in September by Vice Chancellor Travis Laster, who found BTG breached a distribution contract for Wellstat’s Vistogard by failing to prepare in good faith a plan to commercialize the drug and then failing to market it in accordance with the plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l6SkwO