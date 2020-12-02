CVS, Rite Aid join pay-for-delay litigation over AbbVie's Bystolic

CVS Pharmacy Inc and Rite Aid Corp have sued AbbVie Inc and several generic drugmakers over an alleged scheme to keep generic versions of AbbVie’s blood pressure drug Bystolic off the market through anticompetitive “pay-for-delay” settlements.

The complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court against Illinois-based AbbVie and generic companies including Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, joins more than a dozen similar lawsuits filed this year by Bystolic purchasers, including health plans, local governments, pharmacy companies and individual plaintiffs. The cases are pending before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman.

