IN BRIEF: Calif. sues largest U.S. senior home chain, Says gamed ratings system

California on Monday sued Brookdale Senior Living Inc, the nation’s largest senior living operator, for allegedly providing false information to obtain higher star ratings from the federal Medicare agency.

The lawsuit, filed in California state court, also accused the company of violating a law requiring it to give 30 days’ notice to patients and their families of discharges and transfers, sometimes forcing families to scramble to find new accommodations on short notice.

