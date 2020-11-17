States can deduct union dues from Medicaid home care workers' pay checks, judge finds

A federal judge has struck down a Trump administration rule barring states from deducting employee benefit costs and union dues from Medicaid home care workers’ pay checks, a victory for a group of states, led by California, challenging the rule.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ruled on Tuesday that it was “legal error” for the administration to find that the Medicaid statute banned the deductions.

