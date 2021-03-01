Canada vaccine committee advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for 65+

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization released new guidelines on Monday that advise against vaccinating people who are 65 years and older with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of information about efficacy in that age group.

The vaccine was authorized for people who are 18 and older by drug regulator Health Canada on Friday. The committee’s recommendations are not binding, but may influence provincial vaccination plans.