Sanofi says back on track to regain solid position in cancer drugs

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Sanofi believes it can make a comeback and re-establish a leading position in the competitive cancer drug market in the coming years on the back of its immunotherapy drugs and efforts in new areas such as molecular oncology.

“We missed the immunology wagon in recent years but we are committed to catching up and we have a significant number of assets,” Jorge Insuasty, Sanofi’s global head of development, told journalists on Wednesday.

Cancer immunotherapy has become the fastest-growing part of the $100 billion-a-year cancer drug market, with sales expected to top $25 billion by 2021, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters.