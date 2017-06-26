FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardiac monitoring firms reach $13.5 million false claims accord
June 26, 2017 / 11:25 PM / in 2 months

Cardiac monitoring firms reach $13.5 million false claims accord

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Polish biotechnology company Medicalgorithmics SA and a group of Texas-based diagnostic testing companies have agreed to pay almost $13.5 million to resolve claims they billed Medicare for more expensive cardiac monitoring services than doctors had requested, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

McKinney, Texas-based AMI Monitoring Inc, which marketed a cardiac device developed by Medicalgorithmics, and affiliate Spectocor LLC agreed to pay $9.56 million to the government. AMI owner Joseph Bogdan agreed to pay more than $1 million, the Justice Department said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sKAuV7

