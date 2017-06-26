Cardiac monitoring firms reach $13.5 million false claims accord

Polish biotechnology company Medicalgorithmics SA and a group of Texas-based diagnostic testing companies have agreed to pay almost $13.5 million to resolve claims they billed Medicare for more expensive cardiac monitoring services than doctors had requested, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

McKinney, Texas-based AMI Monitoring Inc, which marketed a cardiac device developed by Medicalgorithmics, and affiliate Spectocor LLC agreed to pay $9.56 million to the government. AMI owner Joseph Bogdan agreed to pay more than $1 million, the Justice Department said.

