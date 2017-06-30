Cardinal Health to pay $2.72 million in false claims settlement

Cardinal Health Inc has agreed to pay nearly $2.72 million to resolve claims a company it later acquired engaged in a scheme to defraud Medicare through its marketing of negative pressure wound treatment devices, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The settlement, announced on Thursday, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2015 by a former employee of healthcare technology company Innovative Therapies Inc, which Cardinal Health acquired that same year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2utll8L