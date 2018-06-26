FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 10:01 PM / in 3 hours

Hospice chain settles Medicare billing case for $8.5 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Hospice care provider Caris Healthcare LP has agreed to pay $8.5 million to resolve claims by the U.S. Justice Department that it billed Medicare for treating patients who were ineligible for coverage because they were not terminally ill.

The civil settlement was announced by the Justice Department on Monday and resolves claims first raised in a 2014 whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee in federal court in Knoxville, Tennessee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Kae2il

