Judge dismisses lawsuits over Forest's antidepressant marketing

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a pair of lawsuits accusing Allergan PLC’s Forest Laboratories unit of misleading the public about the effectiveness of its antidepressants Celexa and Lexapro in treating major depressive disorder in children.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston came after he earlier rejected motions to certify class actions in the cases, which were filed by a union health benefits fund and the parents of two children prescribed the drugs.

