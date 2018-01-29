FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2018 / 9:08 PM / in 5 hours

Judge dismisses lawsuits over Forest's antidepressant marketing

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a pair of lawsuits accusing Allergan PLC’s Forest Laboratories unit of misleading the public about the effectiveness of its antidepressants Celexa and Lexapro in treating major depressive disorder in children.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston came after he earlier rejected motions to certify class actions in the cases, which were filed by a union health benefits fund and the parents of two children prescribed the drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FrXtI8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.