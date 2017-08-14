FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
33 minutes ago
Grant & Eisenhofer sues for cut of $280 million Celgene settlement
August 14, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 33 minutes ago

Grant & Eisenhofer sues for cut of $280 million Celgene settlement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs' law firm Grant & Eisenhofer has sued a former Celgene Corp sales manager and the lawyers who represented her in a whistleblower lawsuit against the drugmaker, claiming it is owed a cut of a recent $280 million settlement in the case.

Grant & Eisenhofer filed the lawsuit on Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles, claiming that two other law firms conspired to induce former client Beverly Brown to breach her contract with it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uVlh1q

