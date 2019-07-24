Celgene settles antitrust lawsuit over cancer drugs for $55 million

Celgene Corp has agreed to pay $55 million to resolve claims that the drugmaker engaged in an multi-faceted scheme to maintain a monopoly over the market for its cancer treatment drugs Thalomid and Revlimid and delay generic competition.

The settlement was disclosed in a filing on Wednesday in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, and would, if approved, resolve a class action brought on behalf of insurers, consumers and others who claimed they paid more for the drugs than they should have.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2McTshh