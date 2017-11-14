Celgene whistleblower seeks dismissal of law firm's lawsuit

(Reuters) -

A former Celgene Corp sales manager has urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by law firm Grant & Eisenhofer, which is seeking a cut of a $280 million settlement of a whistleblower lawsuit in which it previously represented her.

Grant & Eisenhofer filed a lawsuit in August in federal court in Los Angeles claiming two other law firms conspired to induce former client Beverly Brown to breach her contract with it and move her case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zZaXMS