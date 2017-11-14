FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celgene whistleblower seeks dismissal of law firm's lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 14, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Celgene whistleblower seeks dismissal of law firm's lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A former Celgene Corp sales manager has urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by law firm Grant & Eisenhofer, which is seeking a cut of a $280 million settlement of a whistleblower lawsuit in which it previously represented her.

Grant & Eisenhofer filed a lawsuit in August in federal court in Los Angeles claiming two other law firms conspired to induce former client Beverly Brown to breach her contract with it and move her case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zZaXMS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.