December 19, 2017 / 8:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Celgene whistleblower wins $73 million after $280 million accord

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has awarded an ex-Celgene Corp employee nearly $72.6 million as her cut of a $280 million settlement with the drugmaker, but he ruled the money would not be paid out until the whistleblower resolves a fee fight with her former law firm.

The sum awarded to whistleblower Beverly Brown by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles on Friday was above the $64.8 million the Justice Department contended she deserved for pursuing the False Claims Act lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BgnD2I

