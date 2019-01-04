Westlaw News
Grant & Eisenhofer settles fee fight with Celgene whistleblower

Nate Raymond

The law firm Grant & Eisenhofer has agreed to settle a lawsuit it filed in 2017 in a bid to obtain a cut of the $78 million that a former whistleblower client was awarded for her role in securing a $280 million settlement with drugmaker Celgene Corp.

The settlement between the Delaware-based plaintiffs’ law firm and former Celgene employee Beverly Brown was disclosed in a filing on Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles. Terms were not disclosed.

