July 3, 2018 / 10:51 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Law firm fights bid to cap share of Celgene whistleblower fee

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Grant & Eisenhofer is urging a judge to reject claims by a former False Claims Act client who received a $78.4 million award that the fired law firm deserves only a fraction of its claimed 40 percent contingency fee.

In a filing on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, where Grant & Eisenhofer is suing Beverly Brown, the firm said its former client was seeking to “add insult to injury” by now seeking to cap its fee at $7.75 million after previously refusing to pay the firm at all.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lRdXll

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
