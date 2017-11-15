U.S. opposes 'windfall' award to Celgene whistleblower

The U.S. Justice Department is opposing a former Celgene Corp sales manager’s request for a nearly $77.8 million share of a recent $280 million settlement with the drugmaker, saying the sum would amount to an “inappropriate windfall.”

In papers filed on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, the Justice Department argued that whistleblower Beverly Brown should be rewarded instead $64.8 million for pursuing the U.S. False Claims Act lawsuit against her former employer.

