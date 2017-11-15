FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. opposes 'windfall' award to Celgene whistleblower
November 15, 2017 / 11:56 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

U.S. opposes 'windfall' award to Celgene whistleblower

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department is opposing a former Celgene Corp sales manager’s request for a nearly $77.8 million share of a recent $280 million settlement with the drugmaker, saying the sum would amount to an “inappropriate windfall.”

In papers filed on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, the Justice Department argued that whistleblower Beverly Brown should be rewarded instead $64.8 million for pursuing the U.S. False Claims Act lawsuit against her former employer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mvputF

