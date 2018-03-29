FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Long-term care provider settles Medicaid billing claims for $10.4 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

CenterLight Health System Inc has agreed to pay nearly $10.4 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of billing the government healthcare program Medicaid for services that were never provided to people enrolled in its long-term managed care plan.

The civil settlement was announced on Wednesday by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman and resolved allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act by a clinical social worker.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pNbFpH

