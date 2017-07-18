FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago U.S. attorney's office launches healthcare fraud unit
July 18, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

Chicago U.S. attorney's office launches healthcare fraud unit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The top federal prosecutor in Chicago announced on Tuesday that his office was creating a new unit dedicated to pursuing criminal healthcare fraud cases as part of an effort to bring a greater focus to the area.

The announcement by Acting U.S. Attorney Joel Levin’s office came less than a week after the U.S. Justice Department announced the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history, with 412 people facing charges nationally.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u69iiz

