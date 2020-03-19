Austria's public traffic down 90%, corona infections up 25% d/d

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - The strict restrictions in public life in Austria have led to a 90% decrease in public traffic and a 45% fall in individual traffic, health minister Rudolf Anschober said on Thursday.

Train connections to Switzerland have been suspended, and trains to Germany only take German citizens, said rail operator OBB.

Despite drastic measures, the number of new coronavirus infections rose 25% day-to-day and Tyrol remains a hotspot, Anschober said, urging all Austrians to adhere to the introduced restrictions. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Scot W. Stevenson)