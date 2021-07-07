FACTBOX-Examples of Chinese firm's work with military on prenatal tests

(For Special Report, see)
July 7 (Reuters) - Six of more than a dozen documents that Reuters found that show BGI and Chinese military hospitals conducted joint studies on non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) and genetic research:
Study in Prenatal Diagnosis here, July 2018
Research letter in Prenatal Diagnosis here, 2012
Study in Science China here, 2018
Chinese Obstetrics Gynecology Online here, 2019
Study in PLOS Digital Health here, 2015
Patent here, 2019
