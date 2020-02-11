Chow Tai Fook to close over 40 points of sale in Hong Kong, Macau amid virus

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Jewellery chain operator Chow Tai Fook Jewellery said on Tuesday it will close more than 40 points of sale (PoS) in Hong Kong and Macau as the coronavirus batters retailers across the region.

The Hong Kong-listed company said about 80% of its PoS in mainland China had already suspended operations, while the remainder had shortened operating hours.

The death toll in China has climbed above 1,000, as the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that the spread of cases outside of China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire”.