Chipotle to pay $25 million to resolve U.S. food-borne illness probe

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has agreed to pay $25 million to resolve charges related to outbreaks of food-borne illness linked to its restaurants that sickened more than 1,100 people between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The fine is the largest ever in a food safety case, the department said. The burrito restaurant chain also agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and develop and follow an improved food-safety compliance program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VMJshN