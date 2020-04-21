Westlaw News
Chipotle to pay $25 million to resolve U.S. food-borne illness probe

Nate Raymond

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has agreed to pay $25 million to resolve charges related to outbreaks of food-borne illness linked to its restaurants that sickened more than 1,100 people between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The fine is the largest ever in a food safety case, the department said. The burrito restaurant chain also agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and develop and follow an improved food-safety compliance program.

