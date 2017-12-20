FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Catholic hospital operator's retirement plan ruled exempt from ERISA

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that a retirement plan maintained by a Denver-based hospital operator affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church qualifies for a religious exemption to a law governing employee pensions.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in favor of Catholic Health Initiatives Inc in a lawsuit claiming that the national hospital operator had underfunded the retirement plan for more than 90,000 employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z5ALSj

