Catholic hospital operator's retirement plan ruled exempt from ERISA

A federal appeals court has ruled that a retirement plan maintained by a Denver-based hospital operator affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church qualifies for a religious exemption to a law governing employee pensions.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in favor of Catholic Health Initiatives Inc in a lawsuit claiming that the national hospital operator had underfunded the retirement plan for more than 90,000 employees.

