March 17, 2020 / 10:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: FDA finalizes long-delayed graphic cigarette warning rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it had finalized a long-delayed rule requiring new, graphic health warnings on cigarette packages and in cigarette advertisements after a federal judge gave it a March 2020 deadline to do so.

The FDA’s rule requires warnings to be placed prominently on cigarette packages and advertisements that feature photo-realistic color images depicting lesser-known but serious health risks of smoking such as cardiac disease and diabetes.

