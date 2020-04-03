IN BRIEF: Tobacco companies challenge latest FDA graphic warning rule

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co and other tobacco companies on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packages and in cigarette advertisements.

The companies in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Tyler, Texas, argued the rule violated their free speech rights by requiring them to include with their products images “designed to frighten, shock and disgust” consumers.

