Cigar groups tell appeals court FDA warnings violate speech rights

Trade groups representing the cigar industry are urging federal appeals court to strike down new U.S. Food and Drug Administration health warning label requirements for cigars and pipe tobacco on the grounds they violate manufacturers’ free speech rights.

The Cigar Association of America and two other groups in a brief filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the “massive” warnings the FDA was requiring violate the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

