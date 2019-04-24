Westlaw News
April 24, 2019 / 12:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

FDA argues cigar warning label rule complies with 1st Amendment

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging a federal appeals court to reject arguments that its health warning label requirements for cigars and pipe tobacco on the grounds violate manufacturers’ free speech rights.

The FDA in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Monday argued the warning labels it wants on cigar packages were “appropriately tailored” to its goal of informing consumers about their health risks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Gyc6vu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below