July 6, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Federal judge delays FDA cigar warning label requirements

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from enforcing new health warning label requirements for cigars and pipe tobacco until an appeals court rules on whether the rules are constitutional.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C. on Thursday issued an injunction at the request of trade groups representing the cigar industry that will delay enforcement of warning requirements that were set to go into effect on Aug. 10.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MWSgMj

