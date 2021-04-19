Medical associations back FDA in lawsuit over premium cigar rules

Major medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Cancer Society have weighed in against a lawsuit brought by cigar-maker groups to challenge federal regulations on premium cigars.

In an amicus brief filed in Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday, the medical associations, which also include the American Heart Association and American Lung Association, urged U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to uphold the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to treat premium cigars like other tobacco products and reject the cigar makers’ plea for an exemption.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3v36YHn