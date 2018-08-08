FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 10:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cigna beats lawsuit by Houston hospital over reduced payments

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled against a Houston hospital operator who accused insurer Cigna Corp of wrongly reducing the amounts it reimbursed the hospital after determining it was waiving the out-of-network coinsurance payments it was supposed to collect from patients. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston on Tuesday ruled in favor of Cigna in a lawsuit filed by North Cypress Medical Center Operating Co following a non-jury trial where the hospital operator sought $41.9 million in damages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AUyTlH

