New York urgent care center operator settles Medicare billing probe

New York urgent care center operator CityMD has agreed to pay $6.6 million to resolve allegations it billed Medicare for services by doctors who did not actually render them or for more complex procedures than were actually performed.

The civil settlement was announced on Friday by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman and resolved allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wfRbvi