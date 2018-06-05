FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 11:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York urgent care center settles health plan overbilling claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

New York urgent care center operator CityMD has agreed to pay $883,000 to resolve allegations it overbilled a public employee health insurance plan for facility fees, the state’s attorney general announced on Tuesday.

The civil settlement announced by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood followed a $6.6 million accord in May with the U.S. Justice Department resolving related claims that CityMD submitted false claims for reimbursement to Medicare.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2szv1A2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
