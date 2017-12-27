FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 27, 2017 / 9:20 PM / in an hour

Medicare criteria for recalculating hospital payments upheld on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has reversed a decision that invalidated U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services criteria used to determine whether Medicare payments to hospitals for treating unusually expensive procedures should be recalculated for possible overcharges.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Tuesday that, contrary to what a lower-court judge had held, instructions contained in a 2010 CMS manual constituted a general policy statement, not a formal rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E07xrR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.