FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 2, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Colgate defeats case alleging asbestos in talc caused woman's cancer

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Colgate-Palmolive has won the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that a talcum powder the company used to market contained asbestos and caused a deceased Georgia woman to develop ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall in Brunswick, Georgia, on Friday said lawyers for Sharon Hanson’s husband failed to establish the talcum powder she used contained asbestos and, even if it did, had not shown she was exposed to more than a minor amount.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NeUA0M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.