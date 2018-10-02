Colgate defeats case alleging asbestos in talc caused woman's cancer

Colgate-Palmolive has won the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that a talcum powder the company used to market contained asbestos and caused a deceased Georgia woman to develop ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall in Brunswick, Georgia, on Friday said lawyers for Sharon Hanson’s husband failed to establish the talcum powder she used contained asbestos and, even if it did, had not shown she was exposed to more than a minor amount.

