Illinois surgery company accused of illegal no-poaching deals

Federal prosecutors have charged surgery center operator Surgical Care Affiliates LLC (SCA) with violating antitrust laws by agreeing not to solicit competitors’ employees, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

An indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas charges Deerfield, Illinois-based SCA with two counts of conspiracy in restraint of trade to allocate employees under the federal Sherman Act. Violations of the act carry a maximum $100 million penalty for corporations.

