Colorado must turn over patients' data to DEA - judge

Colorado must allow the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to access without a warrant patient-specific data contained in a database the state maintains of opioids and other drugs dispensed by pharmacies, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore in Denver ruled the state must comply with DEA administrative subpoenas seeking patient-specific data from the database as part of an investigation into the dispensing of controlled substances by two pharmacies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cxEqwk