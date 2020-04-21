Westlaw News
April 21, 2020 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Colorado must turn over patients' data to DEA - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Colorado must allow the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to access without a warrant patient-specific data contained in a database the state maintains of opioids and other drugs dispensed by pharmacies, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore in Denver ruled the state must comply with DEA administrative subpoenas seeking patient-specific data from the database as part of an investigation into the dispensing of controlled substances by two pharmacies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cxEqwk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below