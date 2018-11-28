Compassus can't block Medicare funding end for St. Louis hospice

The St. Louis arm of a national hospice operator cannot block the U.S. government from terminating its Medicare funding after finding that the hospice’s nursing services put patients in jeopardy, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry in St. Louis on Tuesday denied a request by a subsidiary of Compassus for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from ending the agreement on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E3HJhN