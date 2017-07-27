FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi pharmacy exec, marketer plead guilty in $192 mln fraud probe
July 27, 2017 / 2:08 AM

Mississippi pharmacy exec, marketer plead guilty in $192 mln fraud probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A co-owner of a Mississippi-based compounding pharmacy and a marketer for the company have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their role in what prosecutors say was a $192 million healthcare fraud scheme.

Jason May, the co-owner and pharmacist-in-charge of Advantage Pharmacy, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to conspiring to commit healthcare fraud and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v9wKPm

