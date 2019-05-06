Alabama compounding pharmacy owners, employees charged with $200 million fraud

Federal prosecutors on Monday unveiled charges against 10 people who they say engaged in a $200 million scheme to bill health insurers and prescription drug administrators for medically unnecessary drugs from an Alabama compounding pharmacy.

The case in federal court in Jasper, Alabama, is the latest to result from a probe of the now-defunct Global Compounding Pharmacy and one of the largest to stem from investigations related to a spike in government spending on compounding drugs.

