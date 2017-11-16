FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2017 / 1:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alabama compounding pharmacy's sales rep admits to fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former sales representative for an Alabama-based compounding pharmacy has pleaded guilty to charges he participated in a scheme to defraud healthcare insurers and prescription drug administrators out of tens of millions of dollars.

The guilty plea on Tuesday by Peter Eodice in federal court in Jasper, Alabama marked the fourth to date in an investigation into the now-defunct Global Compounding Pharmacy, which shipped pre-manufactured and compounded drugs to customers in the state and elsewhere.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hwk78m

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
