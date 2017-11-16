Alabama compounding pharmacy's sales rep admits to fraud

A former sales representative for an Alabama-based compounding pharmacy has pleaded guilty to charges he participated in a scheme to defraud healthcare insurers and prescription drug administrators out of tens of millions of dollars.

The guilty plea on Tuesday by Peter Eodice in federal court in Jasper, Alabama marked the fourth to date in an investigation into the now-defunct Global Compounding Pharmacy, which shipped pre-manufactured and compounded drugs to customers in the state and elsewhere.

