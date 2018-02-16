Compounded drug marketing firm owner pleads guilty in $45 million fraud

The owner of a company that marketed compounded medications has pleaded guilty in New Jersey federal court to orchestrating a scheme to defraud private and government-funded healthcare programs out of $45 million by submitting claims for medically unnecessary drugs.

Steven Butcher, a former pharmaceutical sales representative who owned MedMax LLC, pleaded guilty in Newark on Wednesday to conspiring to commit healthcare fraud and violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, prosecutors said.

