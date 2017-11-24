FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Compounding pharmacy executive tied to mislabeled drugs pleads guilty
November 24, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Compounding pharmacy executive tied to mislabeled drugs pleads guilty

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

An Indiana compounding pharmacy’s former compliance director has pleaded guilty to distributing drugs that had different potencies than their labels suggested, including a painkiller given to three infants that was 25 times stronger than indicated.

Caprice Bearden, Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s former compliance director, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to defraud the United States and nine misdemeanor counts related to the sale of adulterated drugs, the Justice Department said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A7tvri

