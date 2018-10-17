Compounding pharmacy fraud case unsealed despite U.S. objections

A federal judge in Philadelphia has taken the unusual step of ordering the unsealing of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a compounding pharmacy of defrauding government healthcare programs despite requests by the U.S. Justice Department to keep the case sealed.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno on Tuesday declined to reconsider a September ruling holding the Justice Department failed to demonstrate why the 2013 lawsuit against Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based Pentec Health Inc needed to remain sealed.

